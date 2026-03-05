Starved Rock builds on ‘Escape to Nature’ campaign

Starved Rock Lodge and reelCreative have announced an expanded creative partnership to elevate the Lodge’s “Escape to Nature, Wake Up with Adventure” campaign while investing in new visual assets for 2026. (Scott Anderson)

Starved Rock Lodge and reelCreative have announced an expanded creative partnership to elevate the Lodge’s “Escape to Nature, Wake Up with Adventure” campaign while investing in new visual assets for 2026.

The seasonal video series, which began rolling out this year, captures Starved Rock State Park throughout the year. Two of the four campaign videos — Winter and Spring — have already been released, with Summer and Fall set to debut later this year. Each ad highlights the Lodge as a natural extension of the park experience, inviting guests to stay close to the trails while enjoying comfort, dining, and hospitality on the property.

“This campaign has always been about showing people how easy it is to escape into nature and still wake up with adventure right outside your door,” said Matthew Klein, co-founder of reelCreative. “With the seasonal videos already in motion, this next phase allows us to visually elevate the Lodge even further, ensuring that every room and key space is represented in a way that reflects the quality and experience guests can expect.”

The partnership will expand to include a comprehensive photography initiative designed to showcase every room type and key gathering space across the Lodge property.

The new imagery will be used across digital platforms, print advertising, and promotional materials to better reflect the Lodge experience and attract new visitors to both the property and the region.

“Starved Rock Lodge has long played a central role in welcoming visitors to the region,” said Abby Farrell, area operations manager of Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. “This partnership allows us to not only support tourism growth, but also remind our local community that the Lodge is a place for them as well; whether for dining, events, conferences, or a weekend reset close to home.”

By investing in both seasonal storytelling and updated photography, the Lodge continues to strengthen its digital presence while reinforcing its role as a home base to Illinois’ most-visited state park.

Additional campaign releases and photography updates will be announced throughout 2026