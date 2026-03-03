Jeremiah Joe Coffee to open third Ottawa-area location in Utica

Jeremiah Joe Coffee is opening a location in Utica later this year. The shop features an ever-changing selection of drinks, and that now includes a line of authentic Matcha teas and innovative Matcha tea lattes! Here's everything to know before your place your order for curbside pick-up or delivery!

Jeremiah Joe Coffee is opening a location in Utica later this year.

The coffee shop, which has two locations in Ottawa and one in Peru, will open this spring or early summer at 522 S. Clark St., the former Nonie’s Bakery & Cafe, with which Jeremiah Joe has had a partnership since 2020.

“Jeremiah Joe has been blessed to have Nonie’s Cafe and Bakery supply our crazy popular biscuit sandwiches, danishes, cinnamon rolls, and scones,” said owners DeWayne and Pamela Cronkright on Monday in an announcement on the business’s social media. “For all these years, Scott and Debbie, the owners of Nonie’s, have gotten up in the wee hours of the morning to fill our orders, all while running Nonie’s, one of our favorite breakfast and bakery spots.”

Nonie’s owners taught Jeremiah Joe staff how to make their breakfast items and they continue to be available.

“We are ever grateful for their generosity, kindness, and expertise,” said the Cronkrights. Nonie’s closed in November after almost 11 years in business.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.