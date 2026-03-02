Facts and figures from regional basketball championship night

St. Bede's Aj Hermes (22) bounce-passes ball to teammate whilst being guarded by Marquette's Matt Graham during the Class 1A Regional Boys Basketball Championship game on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 at Serena High School. The Crusaders won their first regional since 2018-19. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Here are some reflections from the boys regional champions crowned Friday night.

LaSalle-Peru won its third straight 3A regional championship. The Cavs seek their first sectional championship since 1992-93 under legendary coach Chips Giovanine in Class AA.

Ottawa Marquette won its first regional since 2018-19, its 25th overall.

It was just the third time Marquette and L-P both won a regional in the same year. The last time was 1992 and the first in 1990.

Newman’s championship 75-48 win over Forreston at Alleman netted its 32nd win, setting a single-season school record for wins.

Five Three Rivers Conference teams played for the regional championship, but only two won - Newman (1A) and Riverdale (2A). Orion lost in 1A and Mendota and Sherrard fell in 2A.

Mendota last played for a regional championship in 2014, falling to Dixon 55-44 in Class 3A. The Trojans’ last regional title was in 2013, defeating L-P 67-46 in 3A.

Four Tri-County Conference teams played for regional championships and two won - Marquette, which defeated league rival St. Bede, and Woodland. Seneca lost in 2A.

Woodland won its first regional since 1989, defeating Newark 58-37 in its own regional.

Oregon won its first regional title since 2006, upsetting Mendota at Rock Falls.

Four teams saw their trips home for sectionals spoiled in the regional finals - Orion (1A), Mendota (2A), Chillicothe IVC (2A) and Ottawa (3A). Bureau Valley lost in the quarterfinals and didn’t make it home for its 1A regional.

Sherrard senior Carter Brown set the school record for most wins by a player with 82 with the Tigers’ regional semifinal win. All-stater Eric Lawson, who went on to play at Lamar University and coach at Mendota and Bureau Valley, won 81 games as a player at Sherrard. Brown also scored his 1,000th career point.

It was the first time in five years Princeton didn’t win a regional championship, the first time it didn’t play for the regional championship in six seasons and the first time in seven seasons it didn’t win a postseason game.

On the girls hoops side, Wethersfield won its first sectional in 20 years, just its third in program history, defeating Sterling Newman 60-55 at Lanark.

Hall alum Eric Yerly and his Byron girls won their fifth sectional championship since 2012-13, soundly defeating Three Rivers West champ Riverdale 60-36 at Mendota. It was just a five-point game at the half before the Tigers broke the game open by outscoring the Rams by 19 points in the second half.

Yerly’s Tigers won back-to-back state titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17 with a runner-up finish in 2022-23.