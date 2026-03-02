Peru cocaine suspect ordered jailed

A Peru woman awaiting trial for possession of nearly two pounds of cocaine was ordered detained Monday after a La Salle County judge concluded she’d committed too many violations of pre-trial release.

Mond, 29, also listed in La Salle, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a hearing on prosecutors’ motion to revoke her pre-trial release.

Mond had mostly been out of custody on GPS monitoring since an April 25, 2024, drug raid that yielded about 900 grams of purported cocaine. She would face 12 to 50 years in prison if convicted.

La Salle County prosecutors asked to have her held until trial after a Feb. 19 traffic stop that yielded a small amount of unbundled cannabis – a no-no for a driver – and for a driving while suspended arrest to which Mond pleaded guilty and was sentenced to conditional discharge.

Prosecutor Laura Hall said either of those misdemeanor charges would be grounds for detention, but Mond further pushed her luck by repeatedly asking pre-trial services to let her out of the restricted GPS zone – and then arguing with supervisors when she didn’t get her way.

“(If) she gets denied movement, she leaves anyway,” Hall said, terming the number of GPS alarms that Mond racked up “astonishing.”

Morris attorney, Peter Siena, acknowledged some violations but argued the appropriate remedy was full-time home confinement, save for leave to attend church on Sunday.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. rejected Siena’s argument and agreed with prosecutors that there were “multiple violations” of pre-trial release conditions and that “her explanations are not satisfactory.”

Mond will next appear for a status hearingon March 19. Attorneys noted “negotiations are ongoing.”

A second suspect, 40-year-old Robert L. Wright, has been in custody since the 2024 bust.

Wright was charged not only for the drugs but also for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors had said Wright was within “arm’s reach” of a firearm during the drug raid.