Utica proposes tiered fees for outdoor dining

Outdoor dining in Utica has been a big hit, but Utica village officials say there are costs to the village and business owners must pay their fair share. Thursday, village officials discussed a tiered system of fees for the 2026 season. (Scott Anderson)

Outdoor dining in Utica has been a big hit, but Utica village officials say there are costs to the village and business owners must pay their fair share.

At a Thursday meeting, Trustee Debbie Krizel proposed a three-tiered program: $500 for businesses serving food and beverages, $250 for businesses serving only beverages, and $100 for businesses using their outdoor space for other purposes.

Krizel said village employees do many tasks, such as maintaining banners and watering flowers – “There’s just a whole lot more we have to do,” Krizel said – and the proposed fees amount to roughly $3 a day for participating businesses.

The board directed village attorney Herb Klein to prepare an ordinance. Mayor David Stewart said there would be no action until the March board meeting.

There was pushback from a packed house.

“We don’t need any more rules,” said Pam Shanley, who co-owns Clark’s Run Antiques. “I’m against this.”

Kelly Waters, who owns Skoog’s Pub, agreed that businesses absorb many costs and contribute many donations already and don’t need additional burdens.

“All that adds up,” Waters said. “$500 is a lot of money.”

“The village isn’t in the business of making money,” Trustee Jim Schrader replied. “We’re trying to get close to breaking even.”

If enacted, fees are to be paid before Mill Street is closed. That will be earlier than usual. Stewart said Mill Street needs to be resealed rather than resurfaced – it’s not driven enough to justify laying asphalt – which will require a week’s closure before setup for food service.

Mill Street will be closed for sealing on Monday, April 27 – “So we’ll have a nice, fresh look for the summer,” Stewart said – and then closed for the setup of outdoor dining on Monday, May 4. Outdoor dining begins Friday, May 8. The road will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A slight majority of businesses opted to reopen Mill Street, and halt outdoor dining, until Oct. 26. Stewart said interest in outdoor dining has been spurred by the Burgoo Festival (this year: Oct. 11-12) and businesses want to capitalize on the boost in foot traffic.