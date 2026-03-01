Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Romantic Imaginations’ March 8

Cellist of the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra plays during the performance of the "Nutcracker" on Monday, December 8, 2025 in the Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at LaSalle-Peru Township High School in LaSalle. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Romantic Imaginations” at 3 p.m. on March 8 at Ottawa Township High School.

The concert will feature the winners of the IVSO Young Performers Competition: Reuel Pattar, junior division, and Zayden O’Dell, senior division.

Pattar, a clarinetist and freshman at Princeton High School, is the oldest child of Jonah and Monisha Pattar and a resident of Princeton. He has studied clarinet for five years and was recently selected for the Three Rivers Athletic Conference band festival and the District 2 Illinois Music Education Association band festival, where he ranked eighth in his section.

In addition to clarinet, Pattar performs mellophone in the Princeton High School marching band, plays alto saxophone in the jazz band and French horn with the Madrigal brass band. He is also a drummer for his church worship band and an active member of the Princeton Community Band.

O’Dell, a junior at La Salle-Peru Township High School, plays trombone in the school’s Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Marching Cavaliers and Jazz Band. He has participated in Illinois Music Education Association District 2 ensembles for multiple years running and was selected to perform in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Band this year.

O’Dell has played trombone since fifth grade and has been active in both band and choir throughout middle and high school. He studies privately with Abby Dominis at Music Suite 408. He lives in Peru with his parents, Sara and Evan O’Dell.

This is the fourth concert in IVSO’s 76th season, FLIGHT, led by guest conductor Silas Huff. Huff serves as music director of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra in Iowa, director of Maestro Masterclasses and co-director of the International Conducting Institute, organizations dedicated to training the next generation of conductors. He also serves as conductor of the International Concerto Festival in the Czech Republic.

In 2011, Huff was appointed a U.S. Army music officer. During his military career, he conducted performances at the White House and other revered venues in Washington, D.C., and on tour for audiences numbering in the thousands. His assignments included director of the U.S. Army Orchestra in Washington, U.S. Army Central music liaison officer in the Middle East, company commander of the U.S. Army School of Music in Virginia Beach, commander of the 44th Army Band and commander of the Air Guard Band of the West Coast.

Tickets to “Romantic Imaginations” are $22 for adults. Students through 12th grade are admitted free, and college students with valid identification may purchase tickets for $10. Tickets are available at ivso.org or at the door.

This concert is sponsored by the Blouke and Marianne Carus Foundation. The IVSO thanks its season sponsors, the Miller Group Charitable Trust.

All IVSO venues are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Questions about accommodations can be directed to accessibility@ivso.org.