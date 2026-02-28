Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush advances to state wrestling semifinals : The Times Friday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Ottawa senior Juliana Thrush won her opening two matches at 235 pounds at Friday’s IHSA state tournament in Bloomington to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Thrush opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Glenbard North junior Asreilla Wallace, then posted a pinfall victory 22 seconds into the second period of her quarterfinal win over Chicago Noble/ITW Speer sophomore Esmeralda Bustamante

Thrush will face Lockport junior Rebekah Ramirez in semifinals on Saturday.

Seneca senior Sammie Greisen opened the 125-pound bracket with a 23-9 major decision over Edwardsville’s Olive Linhorst, but then dropped her quarterfinal match 16-5 to Libertyville’s Mary Minogue that was tied 3-3 after the first period.

Greisen bounced back in the wrestlebacks, rolling to an 8-0 lead before pinning Metamora’s Calliope Willman in the second period. She now has a blood round match on Saturday against Danville’s Yariah Shaw, the winner securing a medal.

Ottawa junior Lily Gwaltney, Streator’s Laila Vaughn and Marquette’s Lily Deibel all had their season come to a close.

At 110 pounds, Gwaltney lost by a third-period pinfall to Collinsville’s Ivana Torres, earned a 13-7 decision over Maine East’s Eliana Badeen, but then lost via pinfall to Sterling Newman’s Blair Grennan

Vaughn lost to a first-period pin to Belleville Althoff’s Baileigh Self at 115 pounds, and then in wrestlebacks, earned a takedown and nearfall to tie the bout in the third period, but fell 13-10 in overtime to Warren’s Aaliyah Vazquez.

Deibel dropped both of her matches at 105 pounds with a third-period pinfall to Hampshire’s Annabelle Mueller and a first-period pinfall to Andrew’s Tatum De La Vega.

Boys basketball

Brimfield 66, Fieldcrest 37: In the championship game of the Class 1A Knoxville Regional, the Knights finished the season at 18-14 with the loss to the Indians.