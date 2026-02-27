Shaw Local

Grady Thompson, Dubuque upset No. 1 Nebraska Wesleyan, advance to A-R-C title game

Grady Thompson

Grady Thompson (Photo provided by UD)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Grady Thompson and the University of Dubuque Spartans are hitting the postseason running.

Thompson, an AP Class 2A All-Stater from Princeton, scored 30 points with 13 rebounds to lead the No. 4 Spartans to a come-from-behind, 93-85 upset win over No. 1 seed Nebraska Wesleyan in the American Rivers Conference Tournament semifinals in Lincoln, Neb. on Thursday night.

Dubuque trailed 47-37 at the half and by as many as 13 points early in the second half, but outscored their hosts 56-38 in the second half to advance to Saturday’s A-R-C championship game at crosstown rival Loras College, the No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m. for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans and Duhawks have never faced each other in the A-R-C Championship game in the conference tournament’s history.

Thompson led the Spartans’ comeback, pouring in 25 points in the second half with five 3-pointers. He sank 6 of 12 3-point attempts, 8 of 17 overall, while sinking all eight free throw attempts. He also pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds, 12 off the offensive glass.

On Tuesday, Thompson sparked the Spartans to a 76-53 win at home over No. 5 Buena Vista, sinking 8-11 shots from the field en route to a game-high 18 points. He was named as the “Spartan Strong Player of the Game.”

The Spartans broke the open a 2-point game by outscoring the Beavers 45-24 in the second half.

