Grady Thompson, Dubuque upset No. 1 Nebraska Wesleyan, advance to A-R-C title game

Grady Thompson and the University of Dubuque Spartans are hitting the postseason running.

Thompson, an AP Class 2A All-Stater from Princeton, scored 30 points with 13 rebounds to lead the No. 4 Spartans to a come-from-behind, 93-85 upset win over No. 1 seed Nebraska Wesleyan in the American Rivers Conference Tournament semifinals in Lincoln, Neb. on Thursday night.

Dubuque trailed 47-37 at the half and by as many as 13 points early in the second half, but outscored their hosts 56-38 in the second half to advance to Saturday’s A-R-C championship game at crosstown rival Loras College, the No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m. for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans and Duhawks have never faced each other in the A-R-C Championship game in the conference tournament’s history.

Thompson led the Spartans’ comeback, pouring in 25 points in the second half with five 3-pointers. He sank 6 of 12 3-point attempts, 8 of 17 overall, while sinking all eight free throw attempts. He also pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds, 12 off the offensive glass.

On Tuesday, Thompson sparked the Spartans to a 76-53 win at home over No. 5 Buena Vista, sinking 8-11 shots from the field en route to a game-high 18 points. He was named as the “Spartan Strong Player of the Game.”

The Spartans broke the open a 2-point game by outscoring the Beavers 45-24 in the second half.