Illinois Valley Chamber names 40 Under Forty and Community Cornerstone winners

Bill Zens, Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director speaks during the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce Champions of Change Awards Night on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Westclox Event Center in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2025 Champions of Change honorees, recognizing outstanding leaders through its annual 40 Under Forty and Community Cornerstone awards.

The honorees are driving progress across the region through innovation, service, leadership and an unwavering commitment to community.

“These two awards represent the past, present and future of leadership in our region,” the chamber said in a statement. “40 Under Forty celebrates the rising leaders 40 and under who are making an incredible difference through their professional work and volunteerism. Community Cornerstone recognizes those over 40 who have served as the region’s guiding lights, spearheading initiatives, mentoring others and building the foundations our communities stand on.”

This year’s recipients represent a diverse cross-section with decades of impact across the Illinois Valley.

“These individuals have poured their passion, leadership and resilience into strengthening our region,” Bill Zens, IVAC Executive Director, said. “This recognition reflects not just what they’ve accomplished, but the lasting impact they continue to make every single day.”

IVAC extended its appreciation to the volunteer selection committee, which included Dr. Tracy Morris of Illinois Valley Community College, Lissa Olson of the Veterans Assistance Commission, Dr. Clayton Theisinger of Putnam County School District, Jenica Cole of Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Jay McCracken of Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce.

40 Under Forty Honorees:

Megan Blankenhagen, Midwest Mane Co.; Katie Burdette, OSF HealthCare; Emily Clark, Mendota CCSD #289 – Northbrook School; Cassie Essl, Essl Farms; Kelly Fahle, Express Employment Professionals; Alexis Ferracuti-Stearns, Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, P.C.; Sarah Finley, SOCU; Julia Fowkes, Shaw Local Radio; Vickie Frenzer, Vista Resources Inc.; Ray Gatza, City of La Salle Police Department; Ashton Good, Vactor Manufacturing; Dani Holland, Shaw Media; Alaina Iverson, City of Ottawa; Miranda Johnson, Regional Office of Education – Serena Middle School; Kelsey Klein, Maitri Path to Wellness and The Tee Box; Brandon LaChance, Self-Employed; Bethany Lamb, B Dominique Boutique; Kayla Law, Kayla Law’s Cleaning Service; Jordan Lebahn, Marquis Management LLC; Edgar Lucero Castillo, Perona, Peterlin & Associates; Grant Magerkurth, CIT Trucks LLC; Madison Mendoza, SOCU; Seth Miskowiec, Arukah Institute of Healing; Emma Nagel, Kelley Cawley; Lindsey Nordstrom, Spry Physical Therapy and Geriatric Wellness; Richard Parsons, KTO Travel Solutions, Next Level Exit & FYA Bar; Jade Poundstone Spears, Tria Federal; Marion Quintana, Expressions Salon LLC; JJ Raffelson, JJR Next Level Training and Fitness; Sara Renner, The SUD CO. & Federal Signal; Nicole Salazar, Kelley Cawley; Brandon Scheppers, Mendota School District 289; Paige Scoma, Empowering Minds; Ariel Swanson, Arukah Institute of Healing; Cailey Taylor, Illinois Valley Auto Group; Ruth Tempest, Accenture; Corrina Trumbo, Epilepsy Advocacy Network; Cory Uranich, ADM; Bailee Wallace, Carus LLC; and Alexandria Wamhoff, LaSalle County CASA.

Community Cornerstone Honorees:

Ron Borelli, retired; Fran Brolley, nonprofit work; Kevin Coleman, retired; Jennifer Dudek, retired; Ron Groleau, Illinois Valley Community College (retired); Melanie Malooley Thompson, self-employed CPA and co-owner of The Tee Box and mayor of Spring Valley; Lynda Marlene Moshage, Carle Health; Donna Nordstrom, Heritage Corridor Destinations and EdRae Contracting Services; Angela Partridge, Blanco Kays Corgiat Eyecare; Demetrio Salazar, retired; Diane Scoma, Illinois Valley Community College; and Molly Thrasher, retired T.E.S.T Inc. and Ladd Farmers Market.

Awards Reception

