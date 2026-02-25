Starved Rock trails to be closed for tree removal

Visitors to Starved Rock State Park are urged to watch for trail closures starting Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced. (Julie Barichello)

IDNR said some Starved Rock trails will be closed at various times until mid-March to accommodate tree removal. The closures will change daily, and visitors should plan to stop by the visitors center to confirm which trails are open and closed on any given day.

Trails and park areas that are currently unavailable to visitors:

-Brown Bluff trail above French Canyon

-Lone Tree Canyon Staircase

-Tonti Canyon and Tonti Bridge

-The west side trail from LaSalle Canyon to Tonti Canyon

-Owl Canyon Overlook

-Trail from the west entrance to the boat ramp area

The State of Illinois is investing $18 million to improve trails, bridges, and stairways at Starved Rock State Park starting in late 2025 and continuing through most of 2026. Construction will be staggered to minimize the number of trails affected at any given time. The park, the Starved Rock Lodge, and other amenities will remain open throughout the project.

Visitors are urged to check here for weekly updates about trail availability and plan their hikes accordingly.

Hikers who come upon caution tape and signage blocking a trail should stop, turn around and explore a different trail during their visit. Staff and volunteers inside the visitors center will be happy to provide trail recommendations.