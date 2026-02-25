Ottawa falls in 3A sectional semifinal to top-ranked Washington

The Ottawa girls basketball team hung with AP No. 1-ranked Washington in the opening five minutes of Tuesday evening’s Class 3A Galesburg Sectional semifinal at John Thile Gymnasium.

Then the Panthers exploded.

Washington (31-2) went on a game-changing 16-0 run over the next five and a half minutes of game time, then kept adding to their cushion to eventually top the Pirates 70-39 and advance to Thursday’s title game against the host Silver Streaks.

“We knew we’d have a tough time matching up with them in our traditional man-to-man. We tried to game plan a hybrid matchup zone where we were still putting pressure on the ball,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said, his squad ending the season 21-10 with a second consecutive regional championship. “I feel like it threw them off a little in the first quarter, but they adjusted and did what they have done to a lot of teams this season.

“We also thought we’d be able to get some open looks, but we just didn’t take care of the ball and didn’t keep them off the offensive glass. Washington is a special team that hits you from all different angles.”

Ottawa committed seven turnovers and allowed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone as Washington led 14-7.

The Panthers then began the second with three hoops from Danielle Guedet, two more from Rebecca McDougall and back-to-back 3-pointers from Avery Tibbs. Washington owned a 38-19 advantage at the intermission, then opened the third on a 15-1 burst.

The Panthers finished 30 of 62 [48%] shooting, including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc, and won both the rebound (36-19) and turnover (9-17) battles.

“We knew Ottawa’s No. 23 (Mary Stisser) and No. 25 (Libby Muffler) are really good shooters, that No. 2 (Ashlyn Ganiere) is a really good playmaker, and that No. 24 (Kennedy Kane) is a very talented freshman that is going to be a very good player.

“We knew we’d have to do a good job against the dribble-drive and kick, and that is one of our weaknesses at times. We handled that aspect pretty well tonight, but Ottawa also exposed some things we’ll need to shore up come Thursday.

“Our defense has been our bread and butter all season, and I thought overall it was pretty good tonight. We knew Ottawa wanted the score to be in the 30s, so we wanted to push the pace, and we were able to do that.”

Guedet led Washington with 17 points, followed by 16 points from Tibbs and 15 off the bench from Olivia Osborn.

Ottawa - which shot 12 of 34 [35%] from the field - was led by Kane with 16 points, with senior Stisser posting 10 points and five rebounds. Ganiere (four rebounds, four assists) and Muffler (two blocks) each added six points.

Ottawa senior Mary Stisser (Brian Hoxsey)

Stisser, who took on an added role this season, said her final season in a Pirates uniform has been a special one.

“Yeah, I was asked to score a little more this season, but I felt it was a smooth transition,” Stisser said. “We had Libby and Ashlyn, who were really good all season, and Kennedy was fantastic, and I can’t wait to see her improve every season.

“Our flow as a team was great this year. Everyone had a role, accepted it and filled it. I’m sad it’s over, but what a great season we had. I’m just proud I was a part of it.”

The Pirates can return everyone but Stisser - who will continue her hoops career at Black Hawk College in Moline - and fellow senior Aubrey Sullivan next season.

Ottawa is 110-44 over the last five seasons.

“I’d like to thank our seniors, Mary and Aubrey Sullivan,” Moore said. “They were both good leaders and represented Ottawa girls basketball very well. We’ll miss them.”