Community United Methodist Church hosting chicken & spaghetti supper

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar 26 at Lion’s Club in LaMoille

Spaghetti

By Mathias Woerner

Community United Methodist Church in LaMoille is hosting a women’s chicken and spaghetti dinner from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 at the church’s Lion’s Club.

The meal includes a quarter fried chicken (choice of white or dark meat), a side of spaghetti, coleslaw and a cookie.

Adult meal tickets cost $15, senior meal tickets cost $12 and a kid’s ticket for spaghetti costs $5.

Residents can dine in or pick up their meal at the Lion’s Club at 408 Howard St in LaMoille.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Community United Methodist Church at 815-638-2348. There are no ticket sales at the door.

