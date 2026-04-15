Bureau County to hold free electronics recycling event April 25

Bureau County will host a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton (Photo provided by Sharon Schallhorn )

Bureau County will host a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton.

The event is limited to Bureau County residents. Proof of residency may be required. Participants will be limited to seven items per drop-off. The recycling event is subject to end when semi-collection containers are filled. Oversized loads may be turned away. The recycling event is not open to businesses. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Items accepted for recycling include cameras, air fryers, coffee makers, Christmas lights, type writers, pizza makers, laptops, power cords, toasters and toaster ovens, keyboards, copiers, cable and satellite receivers, printers, calculators, electric power tools, computer mice, tablets, box fans, space heaters, I-Pads, vacuum cleaners, boom boxes, landline phones, microwaves, handheld electronics, TVs, electric tea kettles, scanners, record players, e-readers, computer speakers, camcorders, CD players, video game consoles, monitors, digital music players, irons, speakers, CPU desktops, radios, clocks, fax machines, de-humidifiers, stereos, digital converter boxes and VCR, DVD and DVR players.

Air conditioners, stoves, smoke detectors, batteries, washing machines, freezers, blenders, water heaters, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted. White goods are prohibited and will not be accepted.

For more information, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.