La Salle County Genealogy Guild’s monthly meeting set for April 18

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild is at 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at its headquarters, moderated by Mollie Perrot.

Perrot will moderate a screening of the documentary “Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace.” Refreshments will also be served.

Wallace was born July 8, 1821, in Ohio and died April 10, 1862. He passed away from wounds received at the Battle of Shiloh on April 6, 1862. Wallace’s body was returned and buried in a private ceremony near his home in Ottawa.

Guild headquarters is located at 115 W. Glover St. in Ottawa.