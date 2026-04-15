La Salle City Council approves special permits for speedway’s 2026 season

The La Salle Speedway and Event Center has been granted special event permits by the La Salle City Council for its 2026 programs. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The La Salle Speedway and Event Center is cleared to host its 2026 summer event schedule after the La Salle City Council approved special event permits on Monday.

The permits allow the speedway to extend outdoor music until 11 p.m. and increase allowed decibel levels at the 578 E. US Route 6 location, according to city documents. The approvals cover eight events scheduled between May and July.

Events scheduled:

Tuesday, May 5: FloRacing Night In America

Saturday, May 30: IRA 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars / Wisconsin WingLESS / Midwest Legends Dirt Series

Saturday, June 20: Starved Rock Rodeo & LIVE Concert Featuring The Alika Arlynn Band

Thursday, July 2: Summer Nationals Hell Tour and Fireworks show

For more information, contact the La Salle Speedway and Event Center.