Hegeler Carus Mansion celebrates Women’s History with new programming

The Hegeler daughters, from left to right, Camilla, Annie, Mary and Gisela, are featured in a portrait at the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle. The mansion is celebrating Women's History in 2026 with new programming highlighting the stories of the women who lived there. (Photo provided by April Murphy)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is celebrating Women’s History with new tour experiences, events and workshops.

“Mothers, daughters, workers, and writers; the women of the Hegeler Carus Mansion were quite a busy bunch,” the mansion said in a statement.

Cover to Cover Tour: Women’s Edition

This March, the mansion will offer a 2.5-hour tour centered on women’s history. The tour begins in the Reception Room and covers areas of the home both public and private, all the way to the seventh-floor Cupola.

Visitors will see the mansion’s collection of gowns, gloves, letters and lace that help tell the story of these remarkable women. Many of these artifacts will be on display for the first time.

Tickets are $125 per person. Check the mansion’s website for dates and times.

Knot Your Average Lace Class

Learn the art of Tenerife needle knot lacemaking with Donna, a seasoned lace artist who has been working in lace for over 20 years and is a member of the Lacemakers and Collectors Exchange.

In this three-hour class, participants will learn the fundamentals of lacemaking while creating a beautiful doily. All materials are supplied and no experience is needed.

The class will be held Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $60 per person.

Mother’s Day Brunch

On Saturday, May 9, families are invited to enjoy an indoor picnic brunch at the Hegeler Carus Mansion.

Each party will receive a basket full of delightful sandwiches from Bruce and Ollie’s, potato chips and broccoli salad to share while sipping tea and coffee inside one of the rooms on the Main Floor of the Mansion. Sugar cookies from Blue Eyed Rascal will be provided for dessert.

Tickets are $65 per person.

For more information, visit hegelercarus.org or call the mansion.