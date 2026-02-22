Harbor Inn launches ‘Experience Starved Rock Country’ tourism campaign

Harbor Inn Vacation Rentals by Heritage Harbor in Ottawa has partnered with reelCreative on a new campaign highlighting the attractions and experiences of Starved Rock Country. (Scott Anderson)

Harbor Inn Vacation Rentals by Heritage Harbor in Ottawa and reelCreative, an Illinois-based creative media agency, are teaming up on a media campaign to showcase Starved Rock Country.

The “Experience Starved Rock Country” campaign will start filming sometime in 2026, with the first videos expected to be released next year. It will feature a series of cinematic 30-second spots highlighting different seasons and activities that are popular in the area.

reelCreative produces story-driven video and photography for brands, tourism destinations and organizations. Their work has been

“Instead of centering on just the stay itself, this campaign focuses on the full experience of visiting the region,” co-founder of reelCreative Matthew Klein said in a news release. “Harbor Inn is taking initiative and showcasing dozens of activities for tourists, from hiking and local dining to seasonal events and time on the river. We want viewers to feel like they’re already here.”

The campaign will be distributed across the web, social media and paid advertising channels. Organizers said the effort is intended to expand Harbor Inn’s visibility while supporting regional tourism in general.

“For us, Harbor Inn is part of a larger experience, not just a place to sleep,” said Rich Crum, director of hospitality at Heritage Harbor. “Working with reelCreative allows us to better highlight our property, the community and the experiences that guests come here for, while also shining a light on the local partners that make a visit to Starved Rock Country special.”

Additional details, including specific release dates and featured seasonal attractions, are expected to be announced closer to the campaign launch.