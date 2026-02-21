Ottawa schools to host combined music fest

From the first notes of the beginning band and choir students to the more advanced performances of the high school bands and choirs, the OEHS Music Festival highlights the growth, discipline, and independence of making music together. (Photo Provided by OTHS)

The music departments of Ottawa Elementary School District 141 and Ottawa Township High School District 140 invite residents to attend an afternoon of music at the 36th Annual Ottawa Elementary & High School Music Festival at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 22, in Kingman Gym at OTHS.

The combined music departments assemble more than 200 student musicians from grades 5-12.

The concert will be led by OTHS Band Director Andrew Jacobi, OTHS Choral director Ali Stachowicz, Shepherd Band Director Martin Czarnecki, Shepherd Middle School Choral Director Madelyn Adelman, Central Intermediate School Band Director Becky Weiler and Central Intermediate School Choral Director Keisha Sanders.

The event also features accompaniment from retired OTHS Band Director Sarah Reckmeyer, local musician Anne Badger and administrative assistance from Leighton Williams.

The finale of the concert is a combined performance of “America, the Beautiful,” arranged by Warren Barker and conducted by Keisha Sanders.

The annual OEHS Music Festival is a reminder to performers and a reinforcement to the audience of the importance of music education at every stage of a performer’s development, as well as of the ways music can bring a community together.