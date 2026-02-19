‘The fire put itself out’: Train catches fire in Toluca

Toluca-Rutland brush truck departs the scene of a BNSF locomotive that was leaking fuel near the intersection of 2900 East Street and 500 North Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 near Toluca. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) call was sent out shortly after 1p.m but canceled. (Scott Anderson)

A freight train locomotive caught fire just after noon on Wednesday in Toluca, Toluca Fire Chief Jason Faw said. The train was traveling westbound when a mechanical failure in the train’s engine caused a diesel fuel leak and fire.

The train stopped west of Interstate 39 when the fire began, Faw said. The Toluca Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 12:44 p.m.

Faw said the fire was contained by the time Toluca, Wenona and Eastern Marshall County fire personnel, and MABAS Division 25 Hazmat and BNSF Hazmat personnel arrived on the scene, beginning at 12:48 p.m.

“The fire put itself out,” Faw said. “We’re not sure how yet, but it was out upon our arrival.”

He said all activity related to the fire and fuel leak was confined to the tracks.

The lion’s share of the fuel that leaked was on the east side of the intersection between the tracks and County Rd 2900E, where the leaking section of the train ultimately settled, Faw said.

Faw said that around 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the train.

The train resumed travel at 2:41 p.m., Faw said. Most of responders dispersed by 3 p.m.