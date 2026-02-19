Mendota High School District appoints new board member

Karly Brown fills the vacancy left by former board member Matt Hanaman, and will serve the remainder of the term, which expires in 2027. (Mathias Woerner)

Mendota Township High School District 280 School Board President Jim Lauer announced the appointment of new member Karly Brown, effective immediately.

She fills the vacancy left by former board member Matt Hanaman, and will serve the remainder of the term, which expires in 2027.

Brown is an alum of Mendota High School and currently serves as a registered nurse at the OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

She was selected for the position because of her strong commitment to improving student outcomes and her dedication to strengthening engagement between the school district and the community.