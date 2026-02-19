Marseilles gets $1.5 million to replace Sycamore St. bridge

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck announced Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, the city has received a $1.5 million federal grant to replace the bridge on Sycamore Street. (Photo provided by Jim Hollenbeck)

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck announced Thursday the city has received a $1.5 million grant to replace the bridge on Sycamore Street.

The grant, he said, is part of a congressional discretionary spending plan by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

The U.S. Senate and House recently passed H.R. 7148, Consolidated Appropriations Act, which funds the government through Sept. 30, 2026, and includes the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) appropriations bill. This bill was signed into law by President Trump on Feb. 3, 2026.

The $1.5 million is earmarked to replace the deteriorated bridge and to relocate and align the street with the new bridge. The city recently acquired three lots just east of Sycamore Street to complete the realignment.

“Once again the city would like to thank everyone for their letters of support for the project,” Hollenbeck said. He thanked those who submitted letters of support, as well as work by city hall staff, city engineer Mike Etscheid, and North Central Illinois Council of Governments.