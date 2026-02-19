Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

BCR boys basketball standings

Braden Curran (33) of Hall dribbles ball down court in the championship game of the Colmone Classic on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran and the Hall Red Devils will take a 13-19 record into the postseason

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at Bureau County area boys basketball standings on Thursday, Feb. 19

Bureau County area teams
Newman (9-1 TRE)29-1
Mendota (9-1 TRE)26-5
Marquette (7-1 TCC)22-7
Woodland (8-0 TCC)20-9
Annawan (10-1 LTC)19-6
Henry-Senachwine (3-5 TCC)15-12
St. Bede (4-4 TCC)15-13
Erie-Prophetstown (5-5 TRE)14-10
Kewanee (4-6 TRE)14-16
Hall (1-9 TRE)13-19
Streator (9-4 ICE)12-16
Bureau Valley (8-3 LTC)10-16
Wethersfield (3-6 LTC)9-19
Putnam County (1-7 TCC)9-21
Stark County (3-7 LTC)7-17
DePue (3-6 L10)6-20
Princeton (2-8 TRE)5-25
LaMoille (0-9 L10)3-23
Three Rivers EastConAll
Newman9-129-1
Mendota9-126-5
Erie-Prophetstown5-514-10
Kewanee4-614-16
Princeton2-85-25
Hall1-913-19
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard9-120-7
Orion7-323-8
Riverdale7-322-8
Mercer County4-613-16
Monmouth-Roseville4-611-17
Rockridge0-104-22
Tri-CountyConAll
Woodland8-020-9
Marquette7-122-7
Roanoke-Benson6-214-15
Dwight5-317-12
Seneca4-413-16
St. Bede4-415-13
Henry-Senachwine3-515-12
Midland2-614-15
Putnam County1-79-21
Lowpoint-Washburn0-88-19
Lincoln TrailConAll
Abingdon-Avon11-028-3
Annawan10-119-6
Galva9-221-9
Bureau Valley8-310-16
Monmouth United7-413-13
Princeville 5-614-14
Wethersfield4-79-19
Stark County4-77-17
Ridgewood4-75-18
West Central3-810-18
Knoxville1-103-25
ROWVA0-111-29
Little TenConAll
Hinckley-Big Rock9-021-8
Newark8-115-14
Indian Creek7-223-5
Serena5-313-16
IMSA5-414-9
Somonauk4-58-22
DePue3-66-20
Leland2-712-16
Earlville1-81-27
LaMoille0-93-23
