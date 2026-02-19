BCR boys basketball standings

A look at Bureau County area boys basketball standings on Thursday, Feb. 19
|Bureau County area teams
|Newman (9-1 TRE)
|29-1
|Mendota (9-1 TRE)
|26-5
|Marquette (7-1 TCC)
|22-7
|Woodland (8-0 TCC)
|20-9
|Annawan (10-1 LTC)
|19-6
|Henry-Senachwine (3-5 TCC)
|15-12
|St. Bede (4-4 TCC)
|15-13
|Erie-Prophetstown (5-5 TRE)
|14-10
|Kewanee (4-6 TRE)
|14-16
|Hall (1-9 TRE)
|13-19
|Streator (9-4 ICE)
|12-16
|Bureau Valley (8-3 LTC)
|10-16
|Wethersfield (3-6 LTC)
|9-19
|Putnam County (1-7 TCC)
|9-21
|Stark County (3-7 LTC)
|7-17
|DePue (3-6 L10)
|6-20
|Princeton (2-8 TRE)
|5-25
|LaMoille (0-9 L10)
|3-23
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Newman
|9-1
|29-1
|Mendota
|9-1
|26-5
|Erie-Prophetstown
|5-5
|14-10
|Kewanee
|4-6
|14-16
|Princeton
|2-8
|5-25
|Hall
|1-9
|13-19
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|9-1
|20-7
|Orion
|7-3
|23-8
|Riverdale
|7-3
|22-8
|Mercer County
|4-6
|13-16
|Monmouth-Roseville
|4-6
|11-17
|Rockridge
|0-10
|4-22
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Woodland
|8-0
|20-9
|Marquette
|7-1
|22-7
|Roanoke-Benson
|6-2
|14-15
|Dwight
|5-3
|17-12
|Seneca
|4-4
|13-16
|St. Bede
|4-4
|15-13
|Henry-Senachwine
|3-5
|15-12
|Midland
|2-6
|14-15
|Putnam County
|1-7
|9-21
|Lowpoint-Washburn
|0-8
|8-19
|Lincoln Trail
|Con
|All
|Abingdon-Avon
|11-0
|28-3
|Annawan
|10-1
|19-6
|Galva
|9-2
|21-9
|Bureau Valley
|8-3
|10-16
|Monmouth United
|7-4
|13-13
|Princeville
|5-6
|14-14
|Wethersfield
|4-7
|9-19
|Stark County
|4-7
|7-17
|Ridgewood
|4-7
|5-18
|West Central
|3-8
|10-18
|Knoxville
|1-10
|3-25
|ROWVA
|0-11
|1-29
|Little Ten
|Con
|All
|Hinckley-Big Rock
|9-0
|21-8
|Newark
|8-1
|15-14
|Indian Creek
|7-2
|23-5
|Serena
|5-3
|13-16
|IMSA
|5-4
|14-9
|Somonauk
|4-5
|8-22
|DePue
|3-6
|6-20
|Leland
|2-7
|12-16
|Earlville
|1-8
|1-27
|LaMoille
|0-9
|3-23