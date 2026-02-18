The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Addison Yacko

Out of 317 votes cast in an online readers poll, Streator girls wrestling’s Addision Yacko captured 141 to win The Times Athlete of the Week for the second time in her high school career. A junior, Yacko brought home the 110-pound individual title from last weekend’s Normal West Sectional, upsetting both the No. 1- (by decision) and 2-seeded (by forfeit) wrestlers in her bracket.

She won out on a ballot that also included runner-up Nolan Price (Woodland boys basketball), Juliana Thrush (Ottawa girls wrestling) and Zeb Maxwell (Seneca boys basketball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Addison Yacko holds a t-shirt from the inaugural Girls PIT. (Provided by the Yacko family)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

This is your second consecutive season winning the online fan vote for The Times Athlete of the Week. How does it feel having that kind of support from the Streator community?

Yacko: It feels very good winning The Times Athlete of the Week again, and I’m happy to know I have so much support from my town.

You weren’t one of the top seeds in your regional bracket, but fought through to take the title anyway. What carried you to the top of the podium?

Yacko: I definitely was not expected to get first at regionals since I was the fourth seed, so I am very proud of myself for that. What carried me to the top was the hope of making it to state since last year I was one win away.

You mentioned in last year’s Athlete of the Week Q&A that the thing you enjoy most about wrestling is the self-discipline it encourages. How does that carry over into other aspects of your life?

Yacko: Self-discipline carries into other aspects of my life because it trains your brain to overcome so many hardships.

Girls high school wrestling has grown exponentially over the past handful of years. What’s it been like to be right in the middle of that growth, from your days in youth wrestling to now when most programs have at least a few girls participating if not a full girls teams?

Yacko: The growth of girls wrestling makes me very happy. I remember being so excited to see one girl at a tournament full of boys, and now we have full girls teams everywhere. It’s honestly so cool how much girls wrestling has grown over the years.

Only one can stay: pizza, tacos or wings?

Yacko: I would definitely choose tacos!

What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other? About how many times?

Yacko: “This is The End.” I watched it with my dad growing up all the time, and I would honestly say I’ve watched it about 80 times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Yacko: The funniest teammates I have are either Payton Henson or Zander Austin.

Seasonal question: What’s the first thing outdoors you can’t wait to do when spring finally arrives?

Yacko: The first thing I’ll do when spring arrives is go hiking with my dog.

Last year you mentioned you didn’t have any concrete plans for after high school, but thought you might like to work with animals and possibly wrestle collegiately. Has that changed?

Yacko: I’m still not sure on my post-high school plans, but my main choices are going into the military, working with animals or, of course, wrestling in college.

What goals do have for yourself by the time your high school wrestling career is over?

Yacko: My main goal right now is to do my best in sectionals, work very hard this summer and place in state my senior year.