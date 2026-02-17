One victim ID’d in fatal crash on Route 71 near Norway

One of the victims killed in a Saturday morning crash on Route 71 near Norway has been identified as Francisco Moreno, 21, of DePue.

Tuesday, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office disclosed Moreno’s identity following an investigation into the multi-vehicle car crash on Route 71 and East 25th Road.

Information on a second victim, who died at a hospital outside La Salle County, remains pending.

The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Services Unit.