BCR girls regional basketball update

1A Galva Regional
Saturday
9 Stark County 53, 8 Ridgewood 35
4 Bureau Valley 51, 13 Morrison 11
6 Polo 85, 12 Galva 43
Tuesday: Game 4 - 1 Newman (23-6) vs. 9 Stark County (15-15), 6 p.m. Game 5 - Winners 4 Bureau Valley (22-9) vs. 6 Polo (20-9), 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Championship - Winners 4-5, 7 p.m.
Next: The winner advances to the Eastland Sectional to play the Hanover Regional winner at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
2A St. Bede Regional
Saturday
7 Kewanee 54, 10 Monmouth-Roseville 36
6 St. Bede 57, 11 Rockridge 23
Tuesday: Game 3 - 2 Alleman (14-17) vs. 7 Kewanee (18-12), 6 p.m. Game 4 - 3 Princeton (21-8) vs. 6 St. Bede (18-13), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship - Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.
Next: The winner advances to the Mendota Sectional to play the Somonauk Regional winner at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
2A Riverdale Regional
Saturday
8 Erie-Prophetstown 34, 9 Hall 28
Monday: Game 2 - 1 Riverdale (26-3) vs. 8 Erie-Prophetstown (15-10), 6 p.m. Game 3 - 4 Mercer County (22-7) vs. 5 Sherrard (18-9), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.
Next: The winner advances to the Mendota Sectional to play the Winnebago Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24
Other area regionals
At Amboy (1A)
Saturday
7 Ottawa Marquette 58, (10) Gardner-South Wilmington 43
5 Dwight 56, Putnam County 19
Monday: Game 3 - 2 Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy (27-3) vs. 7 Ottawa Marquette (10-19), 6 p.m. Game 4 - 3 Amboy (23-8) vs. 5 Dwight (21-11), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship - Winners Game 3-4, 6 p.m.
At Serena (1A)
Saturday
(8) Henry-Senachwine 55, (9) Earlville 30
(6) Serena vs. (12) Newark
Monday: Game 3 - (1) Midland (23-7) vs. (8) Henry-Senachwine (9-16), 6 p.m.
Game 4 - 4 Yorkville Christian (17-11) vs. winner 2, 7:30 pm:
Thursday
Championship: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.
At Somonauk (2A)
Saturday
Mendota 46, Rock Falls 45
Monday: Game 2 - (1) Byron (27-2) vs. (8) Mendota (11-19), 6 p.m. Game 3 - (4) Rockford Lutheran (19-11) vs. (6) Somonauk/Leland (14-13), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.
At LaSalle (3A)
Monday: Game 1 - (2) Sterling (21-9) vs. (7) LaSalle-Peru (13-14), 6 p.m. Game 2 (3) Ottawa (18-9) vs. (6) Plano (18-13), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
- Kevin Hieronymus