BCR girls regional basketball update

Bureau Valley's Ashlynn Maupin and Maddie Wetzell (10) defend for the Storm against Morrison in Saturday's regional quarterfinal. The Storm won 51-11.

Bureau Valley's Ashlynn Maupin and Maddie Wetzell (10) defend for the Storm against Morrison in Saturday's regional quarterfinal. The Storm won 51-11. (Kevin Hieronymus)

By Kevin Hieronymus

1A Galva Regional

Saturday

9 Stark County 53, 8 Ridgewood 35

4 Bureau Valley 51, 13 Morrison 11

6 Polo 85, 12 Galva 43

Tuesday: Game 4 - 1 Newman (23-6) vs. 9 Stark County (15-15), 6 p.m. Game 5 - Winners 4 Bureau Valley (22-9) vs. 6 Polo (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Championship - Winners 4-5, 7 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Eastland Sectional to play the Hanover Regional winner at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

2A St. Bede Regional

Saturday

7 Kewanee 54, 10 Monmouth-Roseville 36

6 St. Bede 57, 11 Rockridge 23

Tuesday: Game 3 - 2 Alleman (14-17) vs. 7 Kewanee (18-12), 6 p.m. Game 4 - 3 Princeton (21-8) vs. 6 St. Bede (18-13), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Mendota Sectional to play the Somonauk Regional winner at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

2A Riverdale Regional

Saturday

8 Erie-Prophetstown 34, 9 Hall 28

Monday: Game 2 - 1 Riverdale (26-3) vs. 8 Erie-Prophetstown (15-10), 6 p.m. Game 3 - 4 Mercer County (22-7) vs. 5 Sherrard (18-9), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Mendota Sectional to play the Winnebago Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24

Other area regionals

At Amboy (1A)

Saturday

7 Ottawa Marquette 58, (10) Gardner-South Wilmington 43

5 Dwight 56, Putnam County 19

Monday: Game 3 - 2 Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy (27-3) vs. 7 Ottawa Marquette (10-19), 6 p.m. Game 4 - 3 Amboy (23-8) vs. 5 Dwight (21-11), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners Game 3-4, 6 p.m.

At Serena (1A)

Saturday

(8) Henry-Senachwine 55, (9) Earlville 30

(6) Serena vs. (12) Newark

Monday: Game 3 - (1) Midland (23-7) vs. (8) Henry-Senachwine (9-16), 6 p.m.

Game 4 - 4 Yorkville Christian (17-11) vs. winner 2, 7:30 pm:

Thursday

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

At Somonauk (2A)

Saturday

Mendota 46, Rock Falls 45

Monday: Game 2 - (1) Byron (27-2) vs. (8) Mendota (11-19), 6 p.m. Game 3 - (4) Rockford Lutheran (19-11) vs. (6) Somonauk/Leland (14-13), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

At LaSalle (3A)

Monday: Game 1 - (2) Sterling (21-9) vs. (7) LaSalle-Peru (13-14), 6 p.m. Game 2 (3) Ottawa (18-9) vs. (6) Plano (18-13), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

- Kevin Hieronymus

