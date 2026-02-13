Henry and Hall girls earn wins: Thursday’s News Tribune sports roundup

Girls basketball

Henry-Senachwine 47, Peoria Heights 23: At Peoria, Grace Anderson scored 11 points to lead the Mallards to the nonconference win. Rachel Eckert added 10 and Harper Schrock eight for Henry (8-16).

Hall 47, Putnam County 35: At Granville, Kaylynn Hill scored 15 points as the Panthers fell to the Red Devils on senior night. Addy Leatherman added seven for PC (2-28). Charlie Pellegrini led Hall with 15 points.

Tremont 72, Fieldcrest 46: At Tremont, the Knights fell to the Turks in a Heart of Illinois contest.

Boys basketball

IMSA 53, Earlville 17: At Aurora, the Raiders dropped the nonconference contest.

Women’s basketball

Illinois Valley Community College 73, Blackhawk 70 (OT): At Ogelsby, the Eagles snapped a three-game skid with the win in overtime.