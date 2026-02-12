Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show set for Feb. 14 in Princeton

(Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Model train enthusiasts and farm toy collectors will gather on Saturday at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton for the annual Model Train Fair Toy Show.

Vendors will sell model trains in multiple scales, including N, HO and O, along with various parts and accessories.

According to a news release, attendees can view operating model railroad displays and a farm-themed layout. Farm toys will be available, along with Hot Wheels cars and other die-cast cars and trucks.

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in three buildings filled with new and used toys for sale. Admission is $5 for adults; children 10 and younger are admitted free.

Also, a concession stand will serve breakfast and lunch items during the show.

For more information, visit the Bureau County Fair’s website or call Kathy at 815-303-2905.