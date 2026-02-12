Kindergarten registration to open for Princeton Elementary

Students new to the Princeton Elementary School District 115, as well as current Bright Beginnings Preschool students, can register for kindergarten in the Douglas gymnasium on Feb 26 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Feb 27 8 a.m. - noon. (Shaw Local News Network)

Students new to the Princeton Elementary School District 115, as well as current Bright Beginnings Preschool students, can register for kindergarten in the Douglas gymnasium on Feb 26 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Feb 27 8 a.m. - noon.

A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency are required at the time of registration. The cost to register is $90.

Children seeking registration must be five years old on or before Sept 1, 2026.

If you need to set up an alternate time to register or have questions regarding the registration process, please contact the district office at 815-875-3162 or Douglas Elementary School at 815-872-9741.