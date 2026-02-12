IVCC Agricultural Ed Center student lounge to be named for Central Bank Illinois after $25K gift

Crews build the exterior shell of the Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 on the south end of the Illinois Valley Community College campus in Oglesby. Last August, IVCC officially broke ground on the $7.6 million Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center. The 10,250-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2027. The project is supported by a $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration, a $240,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and a $1 million gift from the Wisgoski family. (Scott Anderson)

One of the student common areas in Illinois Valley Community College's Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center will be named in honor of Central Bank Illinois, which contributed $25,000 in support of the new building.

The new building will help redefine the IVCC agriculture program, outfitting the college to train and upskill agriculture workers, aid in the development of new technology and sustainable practices.

“We are thrilled to partner with IVCC to help bring this new state-of-the-art facility to the area. It is a prime example of the importance of community banks supporting the communities we serve,” Central Bank Illinois Community Bank President Neal Knauf said. “This partnership is especially exciting because it offers students a great chance to learn essential, hands-on agricultural skills while also strengthening our local workforce.”

In accepting the gift, IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris said, “We are so thankful to Central Bank Illinois for stepping up as one of our first corporate naming opportunities. The student lounge space is going to be transformational for our students and we deeply appreciate Central Bank Illinois’ support for our program and this new facility.”

Equipped with leading-edge innovation labs and technology, the 10,250 square-foot building puts students at the heart of the college’s 153-acre farm of test plots and cropland, where they can easily apply theory to practice.

The $7.6 million capital project is made possible by community support and public grants, including $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration and $240,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Currently, the “Ag Forward” campaign has brought in more than $1.6 million in support of naming opportunities.

The building, which features conference rooms, flexible classroom space and room for a future greenhouse, is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2027. Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski, for whom the building is named, was the longest-serving president in IVCC history.