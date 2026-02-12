Shaw Local

Grief support returns to Princeton church starting March 2

The GriefShare support group is returning to Evangelical Covenant Church, Princeton. (BCR file)

By Tom Collins

The GriefShare support group is returning to Evangelical Covenant Church, Princeton.

The new session begins Monday, March 2 and runs through June 1, 2026. The group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays. The meeting scheduled for Memorial Day will be on Tuesday, May 26.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that addresses grief and recovery from a biblical perspective. Each session is “self-contained,” so participants may begin at any point within the 13-week program.

An optional participant workbook costs $20. Participants should bring their own water bottle.

Pre-register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/280618 or call 815-875-2124.

The church is at 24 N. Main St., Princeton.

