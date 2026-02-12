Grief support returns to Princeton church starting March 2

The GriefShare support group is returning to Evangelical Covenant Church, Princeton. (BCR file)

The new session begins Monday, March 2 and runs through June 1, 2026. The group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays. The meeting scheduled for Memorial Day will be on Tuesday, May 26.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that addresses grief and recovery from a biblical perspective. Each session is “self-contained,” so participants may begin at any point within the 13-week program.

An optional participant workbook costs $20. Participants should bring their own water bottle.

Pre-register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/280618 or call 815-875-2124.

The church is at 24 N. Main St., Princeton.