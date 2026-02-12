Shaw Local

Correct Hardwood in Ottawa sold

Sale finalized Monday, Feb 2

Correct Hardwood in Ottawa was sold on Monday, Feb 2. (Photo Provided By Ed Bertrand)

By Mathias Woerner

Correct Hardwood in Ottawa was sold on Monday, Feb 2 by Ed Bertrand to Jared and Chris Stewart.

Bertrand, 65, will take on a consulting role for the next three months before stepping back and retiring.

“I’m just going to stick around and show them the ropes,” Bertrand said. “I loved doing what I was doing, but it was just time for me to step back.”

Bertrand owned and operated Correct Hardwood for 20 years. The first five years were in Joliet, and the last 15 have been in Ottawa at 201 W Main St.

For more information, call 815-343-6091 or visit https://correcthardwood.net/.

