Stage 212 offers “Theater Tots” camps

Stage 212 is offering a series of theater camps for children ages 3-6.

“Theater Tots” will meet from 9-9:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of Feb 21, Mar 21 and April 18 at the theater at 700 First St. in La Salle.

Using a different theme for each date, “Theater Tots” will foster and expand young children’s imagination, confidence, creativity and joy of theater through stories, music, movement and pretend play.

Serena Rogers will instruct the camps. The total cost for the three camps is $25.

All children must be accompanied by a chaperone age 16 or above.