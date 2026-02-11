Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Stage 212 offers “Theater Tots” camps

Three Saturday sessions in La Salle to focus on imagination, creativity and pretend play; pre-registration required

'Elphaba' (portrayed by Serena Rogers) poses for photo with kids after performance of "New Year, New Friends" on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Stage 212 in LaSalle.

Using a different theme for each date, “Theater Tots” will foster and expand young children’s imagination, confidence, creativity and joy of theater through stories, music, movement and pretend play. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Mathias Woerner

Stage 212 is offering a series of theater camps for children ages 3-6.

“Theater Tots” will meet from 9-9:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of Feb 21, Mar 21 and April 18 at the theater at 700 First St. in La Salle.

Using a different theme for each date, “Theater Tots” will foster and expand young children’s imagination, confidence, creativity and joy of theater through stories, music, movement and pretend play.

Serena Rogers will instruct the camps. The total cost for the three camps is $25.

All children must be accompanied by a chaperone age 16 or above.

Pre-registration is required. A registration form and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.

