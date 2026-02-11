Projecting the Bureau County-area boys subsectional seeds

The Hall Red Devils and Princeton Tigers will learn their seeds for the 2A Chillicothe Subsectional A on Thursday afternoon with Bureau Valley, St. Bede, LaMoille, DePue and PC playing in 1A (Mike Vaughn)

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus projects the seeds for the three Bureau County-area boys basketball subsectionals. The IHSA will announce the seeds at 4 p.m. Thursday and pairings on Friday.

1A Orion Subsectional A

Note: Bureau Valley and Alleman will serve as regional hosts for this subsectional. The field includes No. 1 ranked Newman and 2025 state finalist Eastland.

1) Sterling Newman (26-1) - The No. 1-ranked Comets started 24-0 before falling to 2A Mendota. They beat Eastland 57-40 in their fifth game of the season.

2) Eastland (24-4) - The No. 13 Chargers return strong off a state runner-up finish last season. They stand 10-1 against subsectional foes with their only loss to the Comets. Eastland beat Newman for last year’s regional championship.

3 Orion (20-7) - The Chargers drop to 1A this year after playing for a 2A regional championship last year. Of their seven losses, three have come to 2A schools and two to 3A schools. They are undefeated in five games against the field with wins over Fulton, Alleman and West Carrol and two against Morrison.

4) Annawan (15-5) - The Braves have beat Alleman twice by an average of 19 points, 74-56 and 69-49, with single wins over BV and Wethersfield.

5) Alleman (7-19) - Eleven of Alleman’s losses are to 3A schools (2-11) and four to 2A with two to the Braves. The Pioneers beat Fulton in their second game of the season.

6) Forreston (14-12) - The Cardinals took Eastland to an overtime loss in the first game of the season and played Newman to an 8-point loss. They have beaten Polo twice and West Carroll once and lost to Kewanee.

7) Fulton (11-16) - The Steamers get the bump over West Carroll, having beaten the Thunder 61-39.

8) West Carroll (14-13) - The Thunder beat Milledgeville twice and Polo once while losing to Fulton by 22 points.

9) Hiawatha (11-14) - The Hawks have beaten Milledgeville, Polo and Wethersfield while losing to Eastland and Newman and splitting with Fulton

10) Morrison (11-15) - The Mustangs beat Wethersfield, Milledgeville and Forreston with a split to Fulton and losses to Newman and Eastland.

11) Polo (11-14) - The Marcos have beaten Milledgeville twice but lost to West Carroll, Forreston, Eastland, Fulton and Morrison.

12) Bureau Valley (9-14) - BV is playing in Class 1A after being 2A since the inception of the four-class system in 2007-08. The Storm know they will be at home, standing 1-3 against the field with losses to Newman, Fulton, Annawan and a win over Wethersfield.

12) Milledgeville (9-17) - The Missiles have defeated Hiawatha and Wethersfield with two losses to West Carroll, Eastland and Polo and one to Morrison and Newman.

14) Wethersfield (9-17) - The Geese lost to Bureau Valley 54-43 last week, also losing to Milledgeville.

15) Rockford Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-24) - Have won five of their last eight after an 0-21 start.

16) Ashton-Franklin Center (0-24)

Bureau Valley players Carter Chhim, Logan Philhower, and Carson Gruber react after defeating Hall last month. The Storm will host a 1A regional, (Scott Anderson)

1A Amboy Subsectional A

Note: Woodland and Serena are the regional hosts for this subsectional

1) Ottawa Marquette (19-7) - The Crusaders avenged an early-season 58-43 loss to Woodland by defeating the Warriors 50-29 on Jan. 31. They are 7-0 against the rest of the field, including wins over St. Bede (65-60) with Henry to play Friday.

2) Woodland (18-7) - The Warriors have swept Henry, beat LaMoille, PC, Dwight, Serena, Midland and GSW, split games with Marquette and St. Bede, standing 10-2 against subsectional foes.

3) Henry-Senachwine (15-11) - While the Mallards have defeated St. Bede (71-70), they have lost to Midland and Dwight

4) Newark (15-12) - The Norsemen are leading the Little Ten Conference at 8-0, including wins over Earlville, LaMoille and Serena. In nonconference play, they have defeated Dwight and GSW and lost to Marquette.

5) St. Bede (14-12) - The Bruins beat Woodland in the first game of the season, only to have the Warriors avenge that loss. The Bruins have also split games with Dwight, beat Serena, split with Dwight and lost to Henry and Marquette.

6) Dwight (14-11) - The Trojans have swept Serena, beat Henry (74-58) and split with St. Bede while losing to Newark, Woodland and Marquette.

7) Serena (12-14) - The Huskers have lost to Marquette and St. Bede once and Dwight and Newark twice while defeating GSW by 33 points.

8) Gardner-South Wilmington (15-12) - The Wildcats have only played four of the teams here, defeating Leland while losing to Serena (57-24), Newark (47-37) and Woodland (49-47).

9) Midland (13-14) - The Timberwolves had a 7-game win streak, including a 48-36 win over Henry, but have lost five of their last six, two to Marquette and one to Woodland.

10) Leland (12-14) - The Panthers stand 8-7 against the field, including wins over LaMoille, PC and Henry while taking two of three over Amboy with losses to Woodland, GSW, Serena, Newark and DePue.

11) Amboy (10-18) - The Clippers are on the northern edge of this subsectional with games only against LaMoille and Earlville, whom they have defeated, and Leland, who they went 1-2 against.

12) Putnam County (9-19) - Three of the Panthers’ nine wins have against 8-17 Lowpoint-Washburn. They have lost twice to Henry and once each to Midland, Marquette and St. Bede.

(13) LaMoille (3-20) - One of the Lions’ three wins was against DePue.

(14) DePue (5-19) - Little Giants have defeated Earlville twice.

(15) Earlville (1-24) - The Red Raiders defeated LaMoille in early January for their only win.

Geno Dinges and the Bruins take aim on the 1A Anboy Subsectional A. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

2A Chillicothe Subsectional A

Note: Farmington and Rockridge are the regional hosts for this subsectional. There are only two teams with more than 14 wins

1) Sherrard (19-6) - The Tigers lead the Three Rivers West at 8-1, including wins over Mercer County, Mon-Rose and Rockridge (two) and a split with Riverdale. They beat Kewanee 62-43 on Tuesday

2) Riverdale (19-8) - The Rams just beat Hall on a pair of last-second free throws. They are 7-2 against the field, including a split with Riverdale and a lost to Mercer County.

3) IVC (14-13) - The Grey Ghosts are 2-1 against subsectional teams with wins over Princeton and Farmington and a 67-53 loss to Kewanee.

4) Farmington (13-12) - The Farmers stand 2-1 against the subsectional field with wins over Kewanee and Mercer County and a loss to Mon-Rose.

5) Kewanee (13-15) - The Boilers have swept Hall, beat IVC, won 2 of 3 over Princeton, lost twice to Riverdale and once to Farmington for an accumulative record of 5-4.

6) Mercer County (13-14) - The Rebels are 3-3 against the field with two wins over Rockridge, a split with Monmouth-Roseville and losses to Sherrard and Farmington.

7) Hall (12-14) - While the Red Devils have defeated rival Princeton, they are 0-3 against the rest of the field with two losses to Kewanee and one to Riverdale. The Red Devils have seven wins over 1A schools with a loss to No. 1 Newman

8) Monmouth-Roseville (9-16) - The Titans may be the hardest team to project, standing 4-4 against the field with wins over Farmington, Kewanee and Rockridge, a split with Mercer County, two losses to Riverdale and one to Sherrard

9) Princeton (4-23) - The Tigers are 4-time defending regional champions with a 90-42 record over that span. They split conference games with Kewanee while losing to Hall in its only meeting thus far leading into Friday’s game. They have also lost to IVC and Riverdale. Eight of their losses were to 3A schools. The strength of their schedule should give the Tigers the edge over Rockridge.

10) Rockridge (4-19) - The Rockets won three of their first five games before dropping 17 of its last 18 games. They are 0-7 against subsectional teams. Their schedule is split nearly even between 1A and 2A schools.