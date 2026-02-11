BCR sectional wrestling preview

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Byron Sectional

When: Friday, Saturday

Worthy of note: Princeton sends five grapplers to sectionals, including regional champs Augustus Swanson (113 pounds), Kane Dauber (138), Casey Etheridge (165) and Eli Berlin (190). They are joined by teammate Corbin Brown, who placed third at 132 along with St. Bede’s Max Moreno, runner-up at 132 at the Princeton Regional, and Putnam County-Hall heavyweight Justyn Doden, who was third at regional. This is the first year the boys have had a week break between regionals and sectionals as the IHSA switched the weekends of the boys and girls regionals to make it more fair for each tournament series. “Before the girls would have a week off before sectionals and then another week off before state. Now everyone gets a week off somewhere in during the state series,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “It definitely changes a few things on how we are training this week.” ... Swanson is ranked No. 1 at 113 with a 42-1 record. He is a three-time state qualifier, placing third at sectionals last year, bowing out in the “blood round” at state. Etheridge stands 41-5, breaking the Tigers’ all-time pins record. He placed third at sectionals last season and went on to lead the Tigers with a fourth-place state finish. Dauber brings in a 23-2 record, returning strong from injury. He placed third at sectionals and fifth at state a year ago. Berlin (36-10) is a regional champion for the first time. ... Moreno, a St. Bede sophomore, stands 35-7 heading into sectionals. St. Bede coach Sam Allen likes his chances to advance to state. “Max is just as good as anyone else in his bracket at sectionals and has as good of chance as any to get to Champaign for the state finals,” he said. ... Doden brings in a 21-15 record.

Next: The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the IHSA State Tournament on Feb. 19-21 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Girls wrestling

DeKalb Sectional

When: Friday, Saturday

Note: Princeton’s Abby Harris (115) and Jadelyn Funderburg (125) and Putnam County-Hall’s Ella Erwin (170) will compete for state berths. All three placed fourth at regionals – the Princeton pair at Geneseo and Erwin at Normal West. Harris stands 15-6, Klingenberg is 16-15 and Erwin is 18-7

Next: The top four wrestlers advance to the IHSA State Tournament on Feb. 27-28 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.