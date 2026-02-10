Tonica native sworn in as La Salle firefighter and EMT

Cody Anderson of Tonica is sworn in as a firefighter and EMT for the La Salle Fire Department by La Salle City Clerk Liz Bishop on Thursday. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cody Anderson of Tonica was sworn in Thursday as a full-time firefighter and EMT for the La Salle Fire Department.

Anderson knew from a young age that he wanted to be a firefighter. He joined the Tonica Fire Department as a volunteer at 16.

He applied to work at La Salle to begin his career while staying in the area and close to his family.

Cody Anderson stands with Fire Chief Jerry Janick after being sworn in as a firefighter and EMT for the La Salle Fire Department. (Maribeth Wilson)

Fire Chief Jerry Janick said Anderson’s work ethic and mechanical knowledge make him a great addition to the team.

“Mechanical skills are important in our line of work,” Janick said. “Because if something breaks and no one knows how to fix it — we have to.”

Anderson will attend the fire academy at the University of Illinois Fire Services Institute in May. Janick said he should complete training by April.

“I’m excited to learn stuff down there, start being a full-time firefighter here and doing everything I can,” Anderson said.

Keon Boyd was also sworn in as a La Salle Fire Department firefighter and EMT on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Boyd will attend the fire academy with Anderson in May.