Pippa Dunnill helps shoot Herscher past Streator

Streator’s Addy Mahan eyes the basket as Herscher’s Pippa Dunhill tries to block in the first quarter Tuesday at Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Herscher senior guard Pippa Dunnill was kiddingly asked what she had for lunch after her outstanding shooting performance in Monday night’s Illinois Central Eight Conference game against Streator at Pops Dale Gymnasium.

“Nothing special, just a chicken patty,” she said with a smile.

Dunnill tied a career high with six made 3-pointers (in 11 attempts), four coming in the opening quarter, and finished with a game-best 20 points, which helped the Tigers snap a seven-game losing streak with a 35-31 triumph over the Bulldogs.

The Tigers also topped the Bulldogs by five back on Jan. 12.

Herscher (8-19, 3-11) led 17-11 after Dunnill’s marksmanship heading to the second quarter, 22-19 at halftime and 32-25 going to the final eight minutes."

“We all had the weekend off and we had talked about using that time to rest and refocus,” said Dunnill, who also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. “I feel like we’ve had a few games lately where we were right there in the end and just came up short. Tonight, we played as a team, and I feel when we do that good things happen for us.”

Streator’s Alexis Thomas works to get this shot past the block of Herscher’s Abby Coutant in the first period Tuesday at Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

After a back-and-forth opening half, Herscher went on a 10-2 run over the first six minutes of the third with Dunnill and Audrey Hoffman knocking down 3s and Leia Haubner scoring on a pair of drives.

Streator closed to within 32-29 over the next five minutes of game time with Ava Gwaltney netting seven of her team-high 10 points.

The Tigers’ Laney Mohler made a triple with just over four minutes to play, and the visitors were able to hang on for the victory.

“It’s always nerve-racking when you have a little bit of a lead at the end of the game” Dannill said. “You just have to stay calm and not try and do things you can’t. I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure at the end.”

Herscher - which hit 12 of 39 (31%) from the floor, including 8 of 20 from beyond the arc, and won the rebound battle 37-31 - received five points, five rebounds and two assists from Mohler and four points apiece from Hoffman and Haubner (eight rebounds, three assists, two steals).

“Pippa has shot the ball extremely well the last few games and she continued that streak tonight,“ Herscher coach Tim McElroy said. ”We needed every one of them. She has a quick release, so even when teams are guarding her tight, she can still get her shot off. Tonight, in the first quarter we were able to swing the ball side to side and a couple times get her a wide-open look.”

Streator’s Rhea Huey and Herschel’s Kendahl Wakey battle for a rebound in the second period Tuesday at Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

After Gwaltney (four assists, five steals) for Streator (3-25, 0-13) - which made 11 of 48 (23%) for the field - Audrey Arambula had seven points and three steals and Isabel Gutierrez (eight rebounds) and Alexis Thomas (six rebounds) four points each.

“A focus for us tonight was to make No. 11 [Gwaltney] take tough shots,” McElroy said. “We knew she was going to get shots; we just wanted to make sure we were there defensively with a hand up. Laney Mohler had the job of sticking with Gwaltney tonight and I really thought she did an excellent job with a tough assignment.

“Our girls have been working really hard in practice, so it was nice to see them get rewarded with a win for that hard work.”

Streator is right back in action Tuesday hosting Manteno. Herscher is off until Thursday when it travels to play Pontiac.