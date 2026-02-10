Peru explores sports complex partnership; Indiana hotelier sees potential

Peru has been sniffing around for a partner company for the city's proposed sports complex. Neal Patel, managing partner for SSG, said Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, he may be interested. SSG has enjoyed success with a sports complex in Kokomo, Indiana and sees potential in Peru. (Tom Collins)

Would a sports complex work for Peru? It did for Kokomo, Indiana. One of the hoteliers serving Kokomo visitors is interested in Peru’s project.

Representatives from SSG Hotels, LLC of Lafayette, Indiana appeared Monday before the Peru City Council to discuss the potential for a sports complex – and for a public-private partnership if the city decides to proceed.

Neal Patel, managing partner for SSG, said Kokomo opened a sports complex called Championship Park in 2021. Two years later, direct visitor spending climbed 17% from $107 million to $181 million.

SSG, which runs 28 hotels, profited nicely from serving the Kokomo complex. Patel said they’re interested to learn more about Peru’s proposed sports complex.

“So, why Peru? Why now?” he said. “There are a lot of strong fundamentals from the outside looking in.”

Those fundamentals include a strong corporate-manufacturing presence, nearby healthcare and visibility from the nearby interstates.

“Peru is a very hot market for weekend travelers,” he observed.

As previously reported, Peru has actively discussed developing a sports complex offering rugby, ultimate frisbee, flag football, lacrosse and other activities. Peru’s vision is to draw competitors from four hours away.

“We’re looking to really create a destination point and be transformational,” city engineer Eric Carls had said when first-draft designs were unveiled.

The city is in the early planning stages and has not identified a site or firm price tag. Out of the gate, city officials emphasized they are looking for a partnership to defray the start-up costs as well as create financial opportunities for their partner businesses.

SSG may well be interested. Patel said the Kokomo facility draws half a million visitors a year – a quarter of whom travel more than 30 miles away – and the project has yielded thousands of room rentals for SSG.

“Adding a sports facility here would be over the top,” Patel said.

Mayor Ken Kolowski asked if the potential was there for a conference center -- a need area, he said, for the Illinois Valley -- and Patel acknowledged that, too, is a possibility.