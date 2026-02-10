New judge needed in La Salle County

He's calling it a career. La Salle County Associate Judge Michael C. Jansz, seen here at a 2024 hearing, confirmed Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, that he is retiring, effective April 30. The search for a new judge has been launched. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County will need a new traffic judge. Associate Judge Michael C. Jansz is retiring after 15 years on the bench, most of that time in the traffic division.

Jansz, 63, confirmed Monday he is calling it a career after 38 years in law. His retirement takes effect on April 30.

“It’s been a privilege for me to serve the people of La Salle County and the 13th Judicial Circuit as a judge,” Jansz said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

The Chief Judge’s Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit posted notices at the courthouse announcing the judicial vacancy. Interested attorneys are to apply by March 11.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro praised the outgoing judge.

“I’ve known Judge Jansz since he graduated law school,” Navarro said. “He is a fabulous person. A great judge – fair as a day is long – and also has a good sense of humor. I wish him well in retirement, sincerely.”

Associate judges hold four-year terms and are appointed by the circuit judges of La Salle, Bureau, and Grundy counties. The appointment is expected to draw heavy interest; Jansz, for example, was selected from a field of 23 suitors.

Jansz has been on the bench since October of 2010. He was selected from a field of 23 to replace Judge James L. Brusatte in La Salle County’s family division. In 2016, Jansz was transferred to the criminal justice complex and presided primarily over traffic and juvenile cases.

Jansz occasionally drew spotlight cases when conflicts arose with the other felony judges. He presided over the cases against former auditor Jody Wilkinson and two assistants over disputed overtime. All defendants were acquitted or had their charges dismissed.

More recently, Jansz was assigned to the exoneration bid by paroled killer Chester Weger. Jansz oversaw a “mini-trial” last year and then denied Weger’s attempt to reverse his murder conviction.