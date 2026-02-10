Marshall-Putnam County junior 4-H meats team finishes third in first two competitions

Marshall-Putnam County 4-H Junior Meats Judging Team members, front row from left: Hunter Heckman, Raylen Campbell, Davin Cioni; back row from left: Karson Actis, Chase Hattan, Carter Keller. The team placed third overall in its first two competitions of the Illinois Meat Series. (Photo Provided By Helen Lenkaitis)

The Marshall-Putnam County 4-H Junior Meats Judging Team earned third-place finishes in its first two competitions of the Illinois Meat Series in January.

The team, made up of fourth through eighth-grade students, competed late last month in its first contest of the series and placed third overall. Team members are Karson Actis, Raylen Campbell, Davin Cioni, Hunter Heckman and Carter Keller, all of the PC Progressors 4-H Club, along with Chase Hattan of the Steuben Rangers 4-H Club.

Individually, Carter Keller placed second in retail identification, while Hunter Heckman finished first in grading and second overall. Chase Hattan placed fifth overall.

The competitions happen in four separate series, with the team returning to compete again on Jan. 31 and placing third overall again.

During the second competition, the team placed first in grading, second in questions and third in placings. Hunter Heckman finished third overall, while Raylen Campbell placed seventh overall.

Other team members also earned top-15 finishes in individual categories.