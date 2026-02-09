Princeton High scholastic bowl team place third at Winnebago Invitational

Princeton High School’s varsity scholastic bowl team poses after placing third at the Winnebago Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Photo Provided By Princeton High School)

Princeton High School’s scholastic bowl team turned in a strong showing and placed third at the Winnebago Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Princeton finished the tournament behind a balanced team effort that saw three Tigers among the invitational’s top individual scorers.

Senior Aiden Robinson led the field, finishing first overall in individual scoring. Trevyn Munson followed with a third-place finish, while Hanna Claiborne added a ninth-place showing, giving Princeton three top-10 performers in the tournament.

Coach Brody Anderson said the individual results reflected the team’s preparation, but emphasized the team’s approach throughout the day.

“Having Aiden finish first, Trevyn third, and Hanna ninth says a lot about the work they’ve put in,” Anderson said. “But what I loved most was how they played for each other and kept the team result front and center.”

According to a news release, the third-place finish continues a strong season for the Tigers, who have consistently posted competitive results against larger fields in invitational play.