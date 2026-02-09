Princeton brewery to host Galentine’s event Feb. 12

Coal Creek Brewing will host a Galentine’s Party A Shop and Sip event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, as part of its Pop-Up Valentine’s Bar (Photo provided by Danielle Bender /Apple Photos Clean Up)

Coal Creek Brewing will host a Galentine’s Party A Shop and Sip event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, as part of its Pop-Up Valentine’s Bar.

Participants can view small businesses’ vendor booths. Valentine’s-inspired cocktails and exclusive beers will be served.

The Pop-Up Valentine’s Bar will offer attendees a space to celebrate friendship, love, and local flavor during the holiday season.

Coal Creek Brewing is located at 430 S. Main St. in Princeton.

For more information, visit Coal Creek Brewing or the company’s social media pages.