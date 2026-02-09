IVCC launches workshop for aspiring business owners

Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College is now offering a course to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch or grow their businesses.

The small business accelerator class teaches participants how to develop a business plan and create strategies for funding and marketing.

According to a news release, the program uses the nationally recognized Kauffman FastTrac curriculum and wraps up with a Shark Tank-style pitch presentation, where top participants can earn awards to invest in their businesses.

Instructor Connor Cofoid, an IVCC alum and founder of a startup consulting business, will lead the sessions.

Classes will begin next week and meet every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 to April14 at IVCC’s main campus. The program costs $549, though grant funds are available to cut the price in half for students registering through IVCC Continuing Education.

To register, call 815-224-0427 and reference ID 25908. More information is available on IVCC’s website.