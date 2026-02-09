Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

IVCC launches workshop for aspiring business owners

FastTrac curriculum teaches business planning, funding strategies

Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

By Bill Freskos

Illinois Valley Community College is now offering a course to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch or grow their businesses.

The small business accelerator class teaches participants how to develop a business plan and create strategies for funding and marketing.

According to a news release, the program uses the nationally recognized Kauffman FastTrac curriculum and wraps up with a Shark Tank-style pitch presentation, where top participants can earn awards to invest in their businesses.

Instructor Connor Cofoid, an IVCC alum and founder of a startup consulting business, will lead the sessions.

Classes will begin next week and meet every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 to April14 at IVCC’s main campus. The program costs $549, though grant funds are available to cut the price in half for students registering through IVCC Continuing Education.

To register, call 815-224-0427 and reference ID 25908. More information is available on IVCC’s website.

Bill Freskos

