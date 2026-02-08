Streator library events set for February

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for February.

PJ Mask Scavenger Hunt!: Tuesday, Feb. 17, through Saturday, Feb. 21. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

