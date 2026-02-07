Streator honors firefighters, dispatcher for life-saving actions

During the Streator City Council meeting on Wednesday night, the Streator Fire Department honored several individuals and crews for life-saving actions in the past few months.

Firefighter Bill Missell, while off duty, provided CPR on two separate occasions to people suffering from cardiac arrest until paramedics arrived. Both people survived and were released from the hospital days later.

In recognition of his actions, Missel earned the Lifesaving Medal.

Following a separate house fire earlier this year, multiple firefighters were also recognized for a second-floor rescue, during which crews removed trapped occupants by ladder while battling heavy smoke and fire.

The department awarded a Unit Commendation Bar to Capt. Fred McClellan, Capt. Bryan Park, Capt. Tim Redd, Firefighter Bill Missel, Lt. Jeff Aredell and Lt. Ed Levy.

Kiley Tilley, a telecommunicator with local dispatch agency VCOM, guided a pregnant caller through the successful delivery of her child before EMS arrived in November last year.

While presenting Tilley with the award, Fire Chief Gary Bird noted Tilley’s calm professionalism in a high-stress situation before giving her a Baby Delivery Commendation Bar and a Challenge Coin.