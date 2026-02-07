Streator bowlers advance to sectionals: The Times Friday Roundup

The Streator girls bowling team finished fourth at Friday's Morton Regional to advance to next week's sectional. (Provided by Streator High School)

Girls bowling

Streator advances to next week’s sectional: In the Morton Regional at Potter’s Alley, the Bulldogs finished with a team score of 4,405 to finish fourth and advance to next week’s Joliet West Sectional. It is the program’s first sectional advancement since 2018.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (1,086 six-game series, 201 high game), Giselle Gaudarrama (887, personal best 186), Lisa Lopez (880, 179), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (802, 168) and Jenna Onasch (750, 151).

Boys basketball

Marquette 70, Midland 55: At rural Varna, the Crusaders (18-6, 5-1) - led by 24 points from Lucas Craig - earned the Tri-County Conference victory over the host Timberwolves.

Coal City 39, Streator 36: At Coal City, the Bulldogs (10-14, 8-3) fell short in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the Coalers.

Roanoke-Benson 56, Seneca 49: At Roanoke, the Fighting Irish were outscored 28-20 in the second half in the Tri-County Conference loss to the Rockets.

Zeb Maxwell led Seneca with 21 points, with James Zydron adding nine points and Brayden Simek eight points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 48, Newark 46: In the third-place game of the 107th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the top-seed Norsemen fell to the No. 2-seeded Royals.

Newark was led by Reggie Chapman (15 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals), Cody Kulbartz (eight points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Austin Reibel (seven points, five rebounds, three assists)

Serena 46, Somonauk 33: In the consolation championship game of the 107th annual Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonauk, the No. 4-seeded Huskers - led by 13 points from Ethan Stark - topped the No. 6-seeded Bobcats.

Serena also received nine points from Payton Twait, as well as six points each from Carter Meyer and Hendrix Johnson.

Somonauk was led by 10 points from Luke Hartsell.

Fieldcrest 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52: At Minonk, the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Falcons.

Fieldcrest improved to 13-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Lexington 76, Flanagan-Cornell 55: At Lexington, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Minutemen.