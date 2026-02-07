Gateway Services to hold fundraiser March 11 and 12 in Ladd

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

Gateway Services will hold a fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, at Rip’s Tavern, 311 N. Main Ave., Ladd.

Attendees can select from quarter light, quarter dark, or chicken strips. Bread and fries will be served. The meals are available for dine-in or carryout. The fundraiser also features a 50/50 drawing, bake sale, and raffle baskets.

Tickets cost $13 and are available at Gateway Services’ main office, 406 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton. Tickets will be mailed to buyers. Participants paying with a credit or debit card may call 815-875-4548, ext. 221.

Gateway Services, Inc. provides various services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties.

For more information, visit gateway-services.org or the organization’s Facebook page.