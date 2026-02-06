Lori Nelson elected to Freedom House board in Princeton

Lori Nelson, longtime behavioral health leader and daughter of Freedom House founder Nedda Simon, was recently elected to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors. (Photo Provided By Freedom House)

Freedom House, a domestic violence nonprofit based in Princeton, has elected Lori Nelson, a longtime leader in behavioral health in McHenry County, to its Board of Directors.

Nelson brings more than 40 years of experience in behavioral health and leadership and has served her community through school board service at McHenry High School and volunteer work focused on youth and abuse prevention.

“Lori’s career reflects an extraordinary commitment to ethical leadership, quality services and community collaboration,” Freedom House Chief Executive Officer Michael Zerneck said in a news release. “Her extensive background in behavioral health systems, compliance and strategic operations, combined with her lifelong connection to Freedom House’s mission, will be an invaluable asset to our board and the families we serve.”

Nelson is the oldest daughter of Freedom House founder Nedda Simon and is preparing to retire from being president of Lori Nelson Consulting, PLLC.

“Freedom House has always represented courage, compassion and accountability,” Nelson said in a news release. “I am honored to continue my mother’s legacy by supporting an organization that has never wavered in its commitment to survivors and to strengthening our communities.”