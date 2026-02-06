Illinois Extension to offer farmland succession planning program March 3 in Ottawa

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free succession planning program for farm owners, farm operations involved family members, and residents securing their agricultural businesses’ future from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 3, at the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

Attendees can learn about strategies to keep land in the family, create a smooth transitions roadmap, and reduce uncertainty. Participants will be able to identify succession steps and avoid pitfalls.

The program will be led by Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educators Emily Hansen and Reagen Tibbs.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FarmSuccession.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.