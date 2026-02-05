Spring Valley cafe closes after 2 years; plans to reopen

Storefront of Core Cafe at 121 St. Paul Street in Spring Valley is photographed. Core Cafe closed its doors on January 30 2026 for the final time after opening February 21 2024. (MaKade Rios)

Core Cafe closed last week after two years of operation in downtown Spring Valley.

The cafe at 121 E. St. Paul St. will reopen at a new location, according to a social media post from staff.

“In time we will awaken in a new, currently unknown location,” the post said.

Staff thanked customers for their patronage in the announcement.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.