Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

OSF Saint Elizabeth hosts free advance care planning class Feb. 17

Educational session covers DNR orders, healthcare decision-making in Ottawa

The Fox River is frozen solid behind the OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, Jan. 27., 2025 in Ottawa.

OSF will hold an educational class at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 in meeting rooms 2 and 3 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will host a free educational class next month focused on advanced care planning and informed healthcare decision making.

The class will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, in meeting rooms 2 and 3 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive.

The presenter will be an advanced practice registered nurse in palliative care, and is designed to improve health literacy by helping participants better understand care preferences and medical decisions.

According to a news release, topics will include the differences between DNR- comfort care and DNR - do not intubate orders, the meaning and intent of each, along with how DNR orders reflect a patient’s goals of care.

The class is open to the public and no registration is required.

OttawaPeruOSF HealthCareHealth CareMyWebTimesIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.