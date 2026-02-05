OSF Saint Elizabeth hosts free advance care planning class Feb. 17

OSF will hold an educational class at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 in meeting rooms 2 and 3 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will host a free educational class next month focused on advanced care planning and informed healthcare decision making.

The class will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, in meeting rooms 2 and 3 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive.

The presenter will be an advanced practice registered nurse in palliative care, and is designed to improve health literacy by helping participants better understand care preferences and medical decisions.

According to a news release, topics will include the differences between DNR- comfort care and DNR - do not intubate orders, the meaning and intent of each, along with how DNR orders reflect a patient’s goals of care.

The class is open to the public and no registration is required.